Karon Living Room Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Karon Living Room Hotel is conveniently located near Karon Beach, with a pleasant 20-minute stroll to various decent restaurants, as well as a shopping center that is only 700 meters away. Karon Temple is within a walking distance, featuring a night market on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Guests can take the local bus to Kata Beach for only THB 35 per person. Additionally, Karon Living Room Hotel is only 10 kilometers to the Big Buddha and 45 kilometers to the airport. For an exciting night life, guests can visit Patong Beach, which is only 15 minutes from the property. Karon Living Room Hotel features a private room and a dormitory room, with air conditioning. Other facilities include free Wi-Fi access, pool table, soccer table, vending machine, and garden. Guests can rent motorbikes for THB 200 per day. Tours and other activity arrangements can be made at the concierge. Breakfast is served at The Island Bistro Restaurant between 07:30 AM – 11:30 AM.