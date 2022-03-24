Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chonburi, look no further than Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong. The excitement of the city center is only 7km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service are just a few of the facilities that set Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, steamroom. Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong is a smart choice for travelers to Chonburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.