CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kantary Hills Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
rating with
2173 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 0
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 1
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 2
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 3
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 4
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 5
+23 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Kantary Hills Hotel provides serviced apartments in a good location for business or sightseeing and is perfect for long stays. Set in a chic part of the old city, 5 kilometers from the airport, and surrounded by good restaurants and shopping, the hotel is a fine base to explore the culture and beauty of Thailand's second largest city. Chiang Mai is loved by tourists, and the slower pace is a pleasant change from Bangkok. A few popular sites are Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep, Chiang Mai City Arts & Cultural Center, and the Elephant Nature Park. The hotel has large, fully equipped rooms with kitchenettes, a large swimming pool, and state-of-the-art business facilities.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Kantary Hills Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Kantary Hills Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

44 Nimmanhaemin Road, Suthep, Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU