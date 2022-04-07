PHUKET TEST & GO

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
1205 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 0
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 1
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 2
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 3
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 4
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 5
+41 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Set on the edge of the un-spoiled Mai Khao Beach and commanding views of the Andaman Sea, this multi-award winning resort is a sanctuary for the senses. JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa is set amongst a tropical landscape. Located on the northern part of the island, guests are just 15 kilometers from the airport in peaceful surroundings well away from the crowds. Phuket offers a wide range of activities, both on land and in sea, for an adventurous or a laid back holiday. Pick from diving, island hopping, elephant trekking, and spa treatments. Just as vast are the dining options, with 11 venues on-site and menu offerings ranging from steak to authentic Thai, 3 outdoor swimming pools, kid’s club, and on-site sea turtle shelter. With a cooking school on-site, you can always learn to cook your favorite Thai dishes, visit an on-site Mandara Spa for relaxing treatments or enjoy work out at the fitness center before you head back home to perfectly complete your Phuket vacation.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

231 Moo 3, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

AVANI+ Mai Khao Phuket Suites & Villas
8
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas
8.9
rating with
629 reviews
From ฿-1
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
2032 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Ar-Jor
8
rating with
443 reviews
From ฿-1
Maikhao Home Garden
8.9
rating with
94 reviews
From ฿-1
Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket
8.4
rating with
800 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Place
7.8
rating with
362 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Hotel
8.4
rating with
556 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU