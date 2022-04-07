Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Set on the edge of the un-spoiled Mai Khao Beach and commanding views of the Andaman Sea, this multi-award winning resort is a sanctuary for the senses. JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa is set amongst a tropical landscape. Located on the northern part of the island, guests are just 15 kilometers from the airport in peaceful surroundings well away from the crowds. Phuket offers a wide range of activities, both on land and in sea, for an adventurous or a laid back holiday. Pick from diving, island hopping, elephant trekking, and spa treatments. Just as vast are the dining options, with 11 venues on-site and menu offerings ranging from steak to authentic Thai, 3 outdoor swimming pools, kid’s club, and on-site sea turtle shelter. With a cooking school on-site, you can always learn to cook your favorite Thai dishes, visit an on-site Mandara Spa for relaxing treatments or enjoy work out at the fitness center before you head back home to perfectly complete your Phuket vacation.