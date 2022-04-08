Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Consistently favored over other 5-star hotels by guests to Bangkok, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok undoubtedly provides one of the best locations in the city. Right on Sukhumvit Road, you are within walking distance to the sky train, shopping malls, and a public park. Catering to both leisure and business travelers, the property is conveniently located close to Central World Plaza, Siam Paragon Shopping Center, Central Embassy, Terminal 21, Emporium and EmQuartier Shopping mall, major embassies, and night markets. Comfortably furnished, elegant rooms at the hotel feature a flat-screen TV and soundproof walls. Stylish and modern decoration with classic dark wood furnishings and wide windows overlooking the Bangkok City. Marble bathrooms have a bathtub and a hairdryer. The hotel boasts a number of award-winning eateries and a wide array of business and leisure facilities to suit every type of traveler. After a day of exploring the city or conducting business, revitalize yourself at the hotel dedicated JW's Health Club & Spa. Offering an entire floor for melt a way spa treatments, invigorating workout classes and gym session, sauna, steam and plunge pooler even splashing around the out door pool, the health club has everything you need in one place for best workout and rejuvenation experience possible. will provide for the perfect escape - be it with an energizing workout and rejuvenation experience possible.

