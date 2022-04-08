BANGKOK TEST & GO

JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
rating with
906 reviews
Updated on April 8, 2022
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+38 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Consistently favored over other 5-star hotels by guests to Bangkok, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok undoubtedly provides one of the best locations in the city. Right on Sukhumvit Road, you are within walking distance to the sky train, shopping malls, and a public park. Catering to both leisure and business travelers, the property is conveniently located close to Central World Plaza, Siam Paragon Shopping Center, Central Embassy, Terminal 21, Emporium and EmQuartier Shopping mall, major embassies, and night markets. Comfortably furnished, elegant rooms at the hotel feature a flat-screen TV and soundproof walls. Stylish and modern decoration with classic dark wood furnishings and wide windows overlooking the Bangkok City. Marble bathrooms have a bathtub and a hairdryer. The hotel boasts a number of award-winning eateries and a wide array of business and leisure facilities to suit every type of traveler. After a day of exploring the city or conducting business, revitalize yourself at the hotel dedicated JW's Health Club & Spa. Offering an entire floor for melt a way spa treatments, invigorating workout classes and gym session, sauna, steam and plunge pooler even splashing around the out door pool, the health club has everything you need in one place for best workout and rejuvenation experience possible. will provide for the perfect escape - be it with an energizing workout and rejuvenation experience possible.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

4 Sukhumvit Soi 2, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Partner Hotels

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
rating with
1458 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
rating with
3139 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
rating with
2381 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
rating with
58 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU