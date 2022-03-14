BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jumbotel Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.9
rating with
131 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 0
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 1
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 2
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 3
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 4
Jumbotel Hotel - Image 5
+3 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Don Mueang International Airport, Jumbotel Hotel is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. The city center is merely 20 km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Jumbotel Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide carpeting, mirror, towels, closet, non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Jumbotel Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Jumbotel Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Jumbotel Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

34/41 Cheangwattana Rd, Laksi, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

Partner Hotels

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
rating with
506 reviews
From ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
rating with
2646 reviews
From ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
rating with
487 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
rating with
730 reviews
From ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
rating with
75 reviews
From ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
rating with
1116 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
rating with
2454 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU