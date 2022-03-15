PATTAYA TEST & GO

Jomtien Longstay Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
rating with
143 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Pattaya, Jomtien Longstay Hotel is the perfect choice. Only 90 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Jomtien Longstay Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, closet, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include watersports equipment rentals, outdoor pool, diving, solarium, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Pattaya, make Jomtien Longstay Hotel your home away from home.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Jomtien Longstay Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Jomtien Longstay Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

403/28 Moo12 Jomtien Beach Road 2 Nongpure,Banglamung ,Chouburi, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

