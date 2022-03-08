Jam Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Jam Hostel Bangkok is the perfect choice. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 81 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as garden. Jam Hostel Bangkok is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.