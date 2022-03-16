CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

iWualai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
rating with
817 reviews
Updated on March 16, 2022
iWualai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
iWualai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
iWualai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
iWualai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
iWualai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
iWualai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+24 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

iWualai HotelTake advantage of the many attractions Chiang Mai has to offer with a stay at iWualai Hotel. Go beyond the touristy and get deeper into the offerings of Chiang Mai with a stay at iWualai Hotel, located merely 300 m from Wua Lai Walking Street.IWualai Hotel provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. The hotel provides front desk services such as express check-in or check-out and luggage storage for guests' convenience. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests.Feel right at home during your stay at iWualai Hotel. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at iWualai Hotel even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at iWualai Hotel.IWualai Hotel lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Chiang Mai while in the city. The best way to remember your time in Chiang Mai is with a nice gift at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located about 1.7 km away. An afternoon of browsing the works at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 1.5 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel beats 93% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 91% of other accommodations in the city.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 93% of competition within the city.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at iWualai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR iWualai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

84 Wualai road, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU