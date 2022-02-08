PATTAYA TEST & GO

Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
rating with
4096 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+21 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

One of the most popular hotels in Pattaya, Intimate Hotel Pattaya is known for providing consistent service time and again. This family run hotel sits in the heart of this seaside resort town, close to shops and banks. A stay here puts you within walking distance of Pattaya Beach and some of the shopping malls in the city such as Central Festival Beach, Royal Garden Plaza, and Mike Shopping Mall. Ripley's Believe It or Not and Walking Street are also short strolls away. If you wish to try out water sport or explore the sites on land, the tour desk on-site makes it easy to arrange excursions throughout the city. Those needing to put some work into their play can do so with ease thanks to the property's on-site business center, meeting facilities, and room service. With a rooftop pool and Jacuzzi, guests have the perfect outlet to relax with a cool dip in the pool. If you’re looking for a home away from home during your visit to Pattaya, then the Intimate Hotel Pattaya is ideal for you.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Intimate Hotel Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Intimate Hotel Pattaya
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

397/42 M.10 Pattaya 2nd road, Nongprue, Banglamung,Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU