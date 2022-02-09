SAMUI TEST & GO

Impiana Resort Chaweng Noi Koh Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3
rating with
831 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Impiana Resort Chaweng Noi Koh Samui is an idyllic tropical island resort for the family with white sand beaches, sports, a spa, and restaurants. Five kilometers from Chaweng’s shopping and entertainment is this quiet, contemporary Thai-styled resort where you can relax, shop in town, or visit Big Buddha, Na Muang, and Hin Lat Waterfalls. Impiana Resort Chaweng Noi Koh Samui offers freshwater and saltwater swimming pools, sparkling sand beaches, water sports, tennis courts, and a spa. The Beach Bar and two restaurants serving Thai preparations will have your taste buds dancing. And a trip to the spa is an absolute must with natural ingredients used for treatments and massages. Impiana Resort Chaweng Noi Koh Samui is in a perfect location, close enough to the center, yet far enough for a relaxing night's sleep.

91/2 Moo 3, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

