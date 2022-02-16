PHUKET TEST & GO

Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.3
rating with
1143 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022
Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 0
Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 1
Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 2
Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 3
Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 4
Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 5
+44 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 73-room Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) is situated above the Mekong and Ruak rivers, providing a spectacular view of the borders of Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand. Located in the center of Chiang Rai, the resort is in Chiang Saen, which is within walking distance to many shopping stores, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Also nearby are tourist attractions like the Opium Museum. The hotel offers sightseeing tours, mountain trekking, and river cruises to Thai, Laotian, and Myanmar villages. There is also an onsite restaurant called Border View that serves delicious Northern Thai cuisine. Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

222, Chiang Saen, Wiang, Chiang Saen (Chiang Rai), Thailand, 57150

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU