ibis Samui Bophut - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Samui, look no further than ibis Samui Bophut Hotel. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Peace Tropical Spa, Samui Go-kart, Bo Phut Beach. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, ibis Samui Bophut Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, ticket service, wheelchair accessible. ibis Samui Bophut Hotel is home to 209 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, towels, internet access – wireless. The hotel's canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, massage, children's playground are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Samui, make ibis Samui Bophut Hotel your home away from home.

Bophut Beach , Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

