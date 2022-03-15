HUA HIN TEST & GO

ibis Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
7.8
rating with
7607 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
ibis Hua Hin - Image 0
ibis Hua Hin - Image 1
ibis Hua Hin - Image 2
ibis Hua Hin - Image 3
ibis Hua Hin - Image 4
ibis Hua Hin - Image 5
+32 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations with impeccable service to invigorate travelers, ibis Hua Hin is the only international economy brand hotel in Hua Hin providing great value seaside accommodation. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the city has to offer. Located less than a five-minute walk from the beach, guests of the hotel can enjoy the fresh breeze coming off the sea. The hotel also provides easy access to the city’s myriad attractions and landmarks such as the Cicada Night Market, Hua Hin Safari & Adventure Park, Banyan Golf Club, and floating markets. Each standard and family room offers a balcony, LCD TV with cable, Wi-Fi internet connection, fridge, tea and coffee making facilities, in-room safe, and hair dryer. Family rooms also include an X-box 360 for youngsters to enjoy. ibis Hua Hin offers access to a vast array of services, and pets up to 10kg can come along for the fun. Guests can enjoy on-site features like a swimming pool, bicycle rentals, an international restaurant, bar, and two meeting rooms for 100 delegates. ibis Hua Hin is a perfect hideaway for your family getaways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at ibis Hua Hin, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR ibis Hua Hin
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Petchkasem Road Hua Hin 87, Khao Takiab, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8
rating with
232 reviews
From ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
rating with
958 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU