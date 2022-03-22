PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

i Tara Resort & Spa - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.8
rating with
991 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
i Tara Resort & Spa - Image 0
i Tara Resort & Spa - Image 1
i Tara Resort & Spa - Image 2
i Tara Resort & Spa - Image 3
i Tara Resort & Spa - Image 4
i Tara Resort & Spa - Image 5
+43 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, sightseeing, restaurants area of Phetchaburi city, i Tara Resort & Spa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 18 km from the city center and 145 km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Chao Samran Beach. The facilities and services provided by i Tara Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phetchaburi, make i Tara Resort & Spa your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at i Tara Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR i Tara Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

109 Moo 3, First Sand Beach (Laem Pak Bia Beach), Ban Laem, Phetchaburi, Chao Samran Beach, Phetchaburi, Thailand, 76100

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU