i Tara Resort & Spa - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, sightseeing, restaurants area of Phetchaburi city, i Tara Resort & Spa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 18 km from the city center and 145 km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Chao Samran Beach. The facilities and services provided by i Tara Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phetchaburi, make i Tara Resort & Spa your home away from home.

