Hyde Park Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Hyde Park Chiangmai (SHA Plus+)Take advantage of the many attractions Chiang Mai has to offer with a stay at Hyde Park Chiangmai (SHA Plus+). Need a few things? Located conveniently 1.8 km from CentralPlaza Chiangmai Airport, Hyde Park Chiangmai (SHA Plus+) provides easy access to general goods and shopping.Hyde Park Chiangmai (SHA Plus+) offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Exploring Chiang Mai is made even more convenient with the car hire and shuttle services available at the hotel.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Hyde Park Chiangmai (SHA Plus+) guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Hyde Park Chiangmai (SHA Plus+) even come with extra design features such as a separate living room. In-room entertainment such as television, in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Hyde Park Chiangmai (SHA Plus+). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Recreational facilities at Hyde Park Chiangmai (SHA Plus+) are designed for escape and relaxation. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility.Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Chiang Mai while in the city. Hyde Park Chiangmai (SHA Plus+) is conveniently located 2.1 km from Chiang Mai International Airport, making it easy to catch your departing flight.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel beats 93% of accommodations in the city on value for money.This hotel scores higher than 95% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 96% of competition within the city.