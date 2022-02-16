Hotel Labaris Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Khao Yai, look no further than Hotel Labaris Khao Yai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hotel Labaris Khao Yai offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Yai. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, car park, restaurant, bar. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, slippers, sofa, towels. The property's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Hotel Labaris Khao Yai.