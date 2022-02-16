Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus)Take everything available in Khao Yai with a comfort stay at Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus). Seeking thrills? Perfectly situated for theme-park enthusiasts, Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus) is only 10.9 km from the popular Pete Maze.Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi services provided by the resort make exploring Khao Yai even more convenient.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the resort, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus). Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort.Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus) lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, steam room, spa and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the resort's poolside bar.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the resort's fitness facility. Have fun without traveling far, by taking advantage of the tennis court and golf course on site at Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus). Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the library. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyHotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley (SHA Extra Plus) provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Khao Yai in-depth. Play your best round of 9 or 18 holes at Khao Yai Golf Club, a golf course just 17.2 km away. The best way to remember your time in Khao Yai is with a nice gift at Khao Yai Floating Market located about 11.4 km away. An afternoon of browsing the works at Khao Yai Art Museum located 8.9 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here rated the facilities above 94% of other accommodations in the city.Know you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 96% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 97% of other accommodations in Khao Yai.