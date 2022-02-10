Hotel IKON Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Karon, Hotel IKON Phuket is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. With its location just 17.7 km from the city center and 48.2 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hotel IKON Phuket also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, postal service. The hotel features 98 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Hotel IKON Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

