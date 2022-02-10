Hotel IKON Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Hotel IKON Phuket

Phuket
8.6
rating with
564 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Karon, Hotel IKON Phuket is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. With its location just 17.7 km from the city center and 48.2 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hotel IKON Phuket also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, postal service. The hotel features 98 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Hotel IKON Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

Address / Map

400/2 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

