Holiday Villa Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Holiday Villa HotelThe convenience of city access and the beauty of an ocean view are both yours to enjoy when you stay at Holiday Villa Hotel just minutes from the heart of Koh Lanta. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at Holiday Villa Hotel, just 1.6 km from Klong Dao Beach.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Holiday Villa Hotel. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Koh Lanta can be assisted with the car hire services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Holiday Villa Hotel. In-room conveniences such as 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the Holiday Villa Hotel. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Holiday Villa Hotel are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Holiday Villa Hotel offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Holiday Villa Hotel, where breakfast is provided free of charge. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the resort with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the resort. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Holiday Villa Hotel has a range of activities that will meet your needs. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage and salon. The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps.Around the propertyWith its convenient location, the resort offers easy access to all Koh Lanta has to offer. Take a trip to somewhere offshore with an island adventure at Ko Jum located 1.1 km away. Watch the local team play at Muay Thai at Klong Dao Stadium located 660 m away, where you can also buy authentic team merchandise. Your first day during your stay at Holiday Villa Hotel should include a visit to Lanta Muay Thai Complex located 1.2 km away.Reasons to stay hereThis accommodation beats more than 86% of competition in the city on room comfort.