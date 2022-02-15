PHUKET TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
Updated on February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-placed in the shopping, business area of Rayong city, Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 288 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include smoking policy – non-smoking available, smoking policy – smoking available. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Rayong.

554/5 Sukhumvit Road, Tumbol Noen Pra,, Rayong City Center, Rayong, Thailand, 21000

