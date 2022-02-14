PHUKET TEST & GO

Hivetel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
58 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Chalong area, Hivetel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. With its location just 10 km from the city center and 39 km from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Hivetel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service to ensure the greatest comfort. Step into one of 74 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, sauna, billiards, garden, steamroom. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Hivetel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

Address / Map

22 Moo 3 Soi Pa lai, Chaofa Road, T.Chalong, A.Muang, Phuket 83130 Thailand, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

