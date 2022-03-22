PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Hive Khaolak Beach Resort (Adults Only) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
rating with
66 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Khao Lak, Hive Khaolak Beach Resort is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Hive Khaolak Beach Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Hive Khaolak Beach Resort.

Address / Map

7/3 Moo 2 Lamkean, Thai muang, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
rating with
105 reviews
From ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Khao Lak
9
rating with
577 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
rating with
114 reviews
From ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only
8.8
rating with
312 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
rating with
621 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
rating with
1583 reviews
From ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands by Katathani Resort
8.5
rating with
460 reviews
From ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
rating with
365 reviews
From ฿-1
 
