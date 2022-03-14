Hip Hostel Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Situated in Patong, Hip Hostel Patong is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hip Hostel Patong offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides daily housekeeping, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car hire, nightclub to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, linens, mirror, non smoking rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Hip Hostel Patong is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.