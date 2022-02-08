PHUKET TEST & GO

Himaphan Boutique Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
165 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 0
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 1
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 2
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 3
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 4
Himaphan Boutique Resort - Image 5
+30 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Phuket Airport, Himaphan Boutique Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Himaphan Boutique Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. The ambiance of Himaphan Boutique Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. Himaphan Boutique Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Himaphan Boutique Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Himaphan Boutique Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

60/16 Soi Naiyang16, Moo 1, Tumbon Saku, Aumpur Talang , Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Popular Filters

