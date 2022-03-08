CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Harmony Resort Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
rating with
1052 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2015, Harmony Resort Hotel is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. Set 5 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Harmony Resort Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The ambiance of Harmony Resort Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Harmony Resort Hotel.

Address / Map

188 M.13 Mahidol.,Rd Pa Daet, Muang, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

