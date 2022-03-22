Hansar Samui Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Situated just 10 minutes from Samui International airport, Hansar Samui Resort is the newest 5-star resort featuring 74 luxuriously appointed rooms with unobstructed ocean views, wireless internet access, and oversized balconies. A leisurely stroll down the quaint cobblestone walking street adjacent the resort is the vibrant Fisherman's Village with its antique wooden shop fronts, chic cafes, and atmospheric seaside bars. The name Hansar is taken from the ancient Sanskrit language and translates to mean happiness and joy. The concept and philosophy of Hansar Samui Resort is to deliver an experience to each guest that is happy, memorable, and enjoyable. The resort offers luxurious, beachfront, spacious accommodation with unobstructed sea views from every room and supersized, private balconies and oversized daybeds for outdoor living and entertaining. Each room has been artfully finished with teak floors, terrazzo bathrooms, and local textiles to provide a sense of place. Chic custom furnishings and large flat screen TVs balance the design's natural touches with a modern flair.