Haadtien Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3
rating with
1254 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed to provide a sanctuary from the city life, Haadtien Beach Resort is located on a 400-meter secluded beach on the southern tip of the island. The resort is a kilometer away from the nearest village, where guests can come across plenty of shops and restaurants. Popular activities in the area include diving, deep sea fishing, snorkeling, and wake boarding. All these enjoyments can be arranged through the reception desk. Those who would prefer to stay on land can choose from cooking classes, rappelling, massages, and rock climbing. All 26 villas at the resort come with sea views and are within steps of the beach and the crystal clear water beyond. Haadtien Beach Resort provides the perfect escape when you are looking to simply get away from it all.

Address / Map

19/9 Moo 3, Haad Tien (Shark Bay), Thian Og Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

