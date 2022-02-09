BANGKOK TEST & GO

Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
rating with
315 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 0
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 1
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 2
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 3
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 4
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 5
+15 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This hotel is located on the main Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Walking distance from the hotel are shops, restaurants, and nightclubs. Also within walking distance is the Nana skytrain station which connects to the business district as well as all major shopping and entertainment areas in the city. In addition to excellent breakfast selections, the restaurant on-site includes an extensive menu of Thai and continental dishes. An indoor pool is provided for recreation, and free Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is also accessible in public areas. Gulliver's Tavern Hotel provides convenience above all else to guests of the capital.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Gulliver's Tavern Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Gulliver's Tavern Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

6/1 Sukhumvit Soi 5, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU