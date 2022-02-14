CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.3
rating with
270 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated by Chiang Mai’s Emerald Lake with a spectacular view of Doi Suthep Mountains, Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) offers a comfortable oasis in the city where guests can relax in the stylish Lanna setting with a fresh and breezy atmosphere. With a location just five minutes from the very heart of the city and with easy access to the Chiang Mai International Airport, golf driving range, government service center, the university, hospital, and many famous tourist attractions, Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified) is considered the ideal home base for vacationers and business travelers alike. For your reservation at Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified), simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Green Lake Resort (SHA Certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

230 Moo 2, Cholapatarn Rd T. Changpuek Muang Chiangmai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
rating with
1034 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU