Grand Supicha City Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Grand Supicha City Hotel, located in Phuket Town, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 10 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Grand Supicha City Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, slippers, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, wake-up service. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Grand Supicha City Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.