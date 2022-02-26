Grand Sea Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
A stone's throw away from the town of Thong Sala, Grand Sea Beach Resort peacefully sits on the white sand cove of Ao Nai Wok. From here, guests can easily access the main town where all the fun-filled activities, bars, and restaurants are centered, and at the same time enjoy the peace and quiet away from all the traffic and noise of this lively town. Boasting well-kept hillsides and beachfront bungalows, all accommodation reflects Thai Lanna design with hand carved wooden features and rich fabrics. Along with its cozy accommodation, Grand Sea Beach Resort comes big with its beachfront swimming pool and lovely on-site restaurant serving a remarkable range of local and international dishes.
152 Moo 1 Koh Phangan Koh Phangan Suratthani 84280, Wok Tum, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280