Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Sentido Graceland Khao Lak Resort & Spa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Khao Lak. Only away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Bangsak Beach, Koh Phrathong, Chaloem Phra Kiat 60 Years Nawamin Maharachini Health Promoting Hospital. Sentido Graceland Khao Lak Resort & Spa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Lak. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, mirror, slippers, separate living room to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, private beach, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Sentido Graceland Khao Lak Resort & Spa.