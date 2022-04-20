PATTAYA TEST & GO

Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
rating with
3803 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 0
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 1
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 2
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 3
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 4
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 5
+43 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Garden Cliff Resort & Spa is located on the secluded Crescent Moon Beach, and is only minutes away from the excitement of downtown Pattaya. World-class dive spots and water sports, aquariums, cabaret shows, and bustling, open-air bars await the visitors. Garden Cliff Resort & Spa is a 5-star property. Each of the 222 rooms and 27 suites stress on personal comfort and space and are fitted with all modern amenities. Guests can enjoy Thai and International cuisine as well as delicious bakery treats, cocktails, and imported beer at the five restaurants and bars. Facilities at the property include a fully equipped business center, swimming pool, beach activities, and a spa.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Garden Cliff Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Garden Cliff Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

222/20 Soi 16 Naklua, Pattaya-Naklua Road, Amphur Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
rating with
1094 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
rating with
33 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
659 reviews
From ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
rating with
2305 reviews
From ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
rating with
412 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
rating with
5085 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
rating with
4921 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU