BANGKOK TEST & GO

Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
rating with
3164 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 0
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 1
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 2
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 3
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 4
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 5
+36 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sukhumvit, Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitali enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, restaurants, nightlife hub of Bangkok. The city center is merely 0.3 km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool. Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitali is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality , then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

81/83 Sukhumvit Soi 12, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
rating with
2580 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU