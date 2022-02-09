PATTAYA TEST & GO

FX Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
rating with
542 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
FX Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+41 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Phra Tamnak Hill, FX Hotel Pattaya enjoys a commanding position in the romance, beaches, sightseeing hub of Pattaya. Situated only 1.5 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. FX Hotel Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, garden, games room. Whatever your purpose of visit, FX Hotel Pattaya is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at FX Hotel Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR FX Hotel Pattaya
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

352/308 Phratamnak soi 4, moo12, Nongprue, Banglamung, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
rating with
153 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU