FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Check-in at FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok, a boutique hotel with 72 stylishly cosy modern furnished spacious guestrooms. The hotel is a ten-minute walk to Nana and Phloen Chit BTS Train Station. Besides, only a Five-minute walk next to the renowned Bumrungrad International Hospital.
The hotel is conveniently accessible to other places of travel destination in Bangkok such as the Embassies, offices and numerous department stores surround the area of this boutique-style hotel in Bangkok that features stylishly cosy modern furnished rooms.
158/1, Sukhumvit Soi 1/1 (Ruenruedee), Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110