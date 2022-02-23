BANGKOK TEST & GO

FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
rating with
6489 reviews
Updated on February 23, 2022
FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan - Image 0
FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan - Image 1
FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan - Image 2
FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan - Image 3
FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan - Image 4
FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan - Image 5
+13 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Placed in the heart of the city and providing convenient train access to the Suvarnabhumi Airport, this boutique hotel makes for an ideal accommodation for business and leisure travelers alike. This delightful 77-room boutique hotel managed by Unico Hospitality is situated at the Asoke-Dindaeng Intersection, right across from the Airport Rail Link, immediately accessible from the MRT Petchburi Station, and only one stop from the MRT to BTS Asoke Station or Terminal 21 Shopping Center. FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan offers a total of 77 guestrooms, each one featuring minimalist decor and equipped with all that's required for a comfortable stay. Metro Café offers chic and casual all day dining.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

57 Asoke-Dindaeng Road Makkasan (Airport Link), Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
rating with
2454 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
rating with
32 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU