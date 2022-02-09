CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Furama Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
rating with
5446 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 0
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 1
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 2
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 3
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 4
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 5
+15 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The luxurious, 4 star Furama Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is located north of Chiang Mai, offering the perfect, panoramic view of Doi Suthep Mountain. Standing at 17 stories high, the hotel is equipped with trendy and spacious rooms, furnished with a blend of modern and traditional designs. The property sits 15 minutes from the airport and is also within the vicinity of government offices, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai Zoo, shopping centers, and the entertainment belt of the city. Furama Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is set to accommodate everyone whle ensuring a comfortable stay.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Furama Chiang Mai, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Furama Chiang Mai
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

54 huay Kaew Road, T. Chang Puak, Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU