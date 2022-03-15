PHUKET TEST & GO

Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
392 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Spa - Image 0
Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Spa - Image 1
Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Spa - Image 2
Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Spa - Image 3
Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Spa - Image 4
Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Spa - Image 5
+29 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Rawai, Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Centre enjoys a commanding position in the sightseeing, restaurants, beaches hub of Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Centre, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Centre is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Friendship Beach Resort & Atmanjai Wellness Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

27/1 Soi Mittrpap, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
rating with
50 reviews
From ฿-1
The Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
868 reviews
From ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
The View Rawada Phuket
7.7
rating with
119 reviews
From ฿-1
Babylon Pool Villas
8.8
rating with
136 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU