PHUKET TEST & GO

Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
rating with
536 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort - Image 0
Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort - Image 1
Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort - Image 2
Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort - Image 3
Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort - Image 4
Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort - Image 5
+52 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort in a prioritized manner, and Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. Only 11.8 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, children's playground, kids club, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

2/21 Siriraj Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Ramaburin Resort
8.1
rating with
715 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa
8.1
rating with
339 reviews
From ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
rating with
1882 reviews
From ฿-1
Green Harbor Hotel & Service Apartment
7.7
rating with
173 reviews
From ฿-1
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong
8.4
rating with
915 reviews
From ฿-1
The ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
rating with
1541 reviews
From ฿-1
Seaview Patong Hotel
7.8
rating with
640 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU