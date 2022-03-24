SAMUI TEST & GO

Escape Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3
rating with
2180 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Escape Beach Resort - Image 0
Escape Beach Resort - Image 1
Escape Beach Resort - Image 2
Escape Beach Resort - Image 3
Escape Beach Resort - Image 4
Escape Beach Resort - Image 5
+31 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Mae Nam, Escape Beach Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. Only 5 km away, this 3.5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Escape Beach Resort is home to 69 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Escape Beach Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Escape Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Escape Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

5/1 Moo 1 Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa)
9.9
rating with
45 reviews
From ฿-1
Karma Resort
9
rating with
258 reviews
From ฿-1
Bo Phut Resort & Spa
9.2
rating with
326 reviews
From ฿-1
Mantra Samui Resort
8.6
rating with
1513 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort
8.5
rating with
407 reviews
From ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
246 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
rating with
166 reviews
From ฿-1
Santiburi Koh Samui
9.1
rating with
138 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU