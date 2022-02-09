EcoLoft Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in the lovely area of Phuket Town, EcoLoft Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the nightlife, sightseeing, restaurants hub of Phuket. Situated only 0.7 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket property. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, clothes rack, flat screen television, mirror, linens. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Enjoy a great location and services to match at EcoLoft Hotel.