East suites (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

East suitesThe convenience of city access and the beauty of an ocean view are both yours to enjoy when you stay at East suites just minutes from the heart of Pattaya. Marine pleasures and breezy ocean air are yours in abundance with a room at East suites just 940 m from Pattaya Water Park.The superior services and facilities offered at East suites will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Pattaya can be assisted with the taxi services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at East suites. The hotel's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at East suites. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at East suites offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doThroughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Never let a day go wasted when you're at East suites (SHA Extra Plus) with all the activities and facilities provided. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage. The many offerings at East suites (SHA Extra Plus) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews score this hotel higher than 98% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 98% of the city's other options.This hotel's staff and services score higher than 98% of accommodations in the city.