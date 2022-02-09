Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (SHA certified) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort is located in the Klong Muang area of Krabi. The hotel lies 5 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Dusit Hotels and Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The hotel features 240 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including canoe, snorkeling, private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool. Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.