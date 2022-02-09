KRABI TEST & GO

Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (SHA certified) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.9
rating with
880 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (SHA certified) - Image 0
Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (SHA certified) - Image 1
Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (SHA certified) - Image 2
Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (SHA certified) - Image 3
Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (SHA certified) - Image 4
Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (SHA certified) - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort is located in the Klong Muang area of Krabi. The hotel lies 5 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Dusit Hotels and Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The hotel features 240 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including canoe, snorkeling, private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool. Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (SHA certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (SHA certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

155 Moo 2, Nong Thale, Muang, Krabi, Thailand 81180, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf and Spa Resort
8.2
rating with
797 reviews
From ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
rating with
180 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Vogue Krabi
8.6
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU