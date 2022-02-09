PHUKET TEST & GO

Duangjitt Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
rating with
864 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
A natural paradise on Patong Beach, Duangjitt Resort and Spa is unique. The 36-acre grounds are home to many tropical trees and flowering plants, creating a peaceful and tranquil environment in which to enjoy your holiday. Close proximity to the beach, wonderful natural surroundings, and friendly service make Duangjitt Resort and Spa a popular choice for both couples and families alike. The hotel offers a choice of accommodations, consisting of 175 Building Superior Rooms, 56 Bungalow Superior Rooms, 60 Deluxe Rooms, 32 Grand Deluxe Rooms, 4 One Bedroom Suites, 11 Duplex Rooms and 2 Duangjitt Suite Rooms. With views of the pool and garden, all rooms are designed to blend with their surroundings. Room facilities include a balcony, air conditioning, satellite television, en-suite bathroom, telephone, and minibar. Relax with your favorite beverage at the Lobby Lounge where the hotel presents soft, live music for your enjoyment.

Address / Map

18 Phachanukroh Road, Patong, Kathu,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

