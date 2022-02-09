Duangjitt Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

A natural paradise on Patong Beach, Duangjitt Resort and Spa is unique. The 36-acre grounds are home to many tropical trees and flowering plants, creating a peaceful and tranquil environment in which to enjoy your holiday. Close proximity to the beach, wonderful natural surroundings, and friendly service make Duangjitt Resort and Spa a popular choice for both couples and families alike. The hotel offers a choice of accommodations, consisting of 175 Building Superior Rooms, 56 Bungalow Superior Rooms, 60 Deluxe Rooms, 32 Grand Deluxe Rooms, 4 One Bedroom Suites, 11 Duplex Rooms and 2 Duangjitt Suite Rooms. With views of the pool and garden, all rooms are designed to blend with their surroundings. Room facilities include a balcony, air conditioning, satellite television, en-suite bathroom, telephone, and minibar. Relax with your favorite beverage at the Lobby Lounge where the hotel presents soft, live music for your enjoyment. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed wit

