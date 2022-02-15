Dome Resort Kata Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Nestled in the heart of Kata, Dome Resort Kata Beach is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 15-hour front desk, luggage storage, and car park.

The hotel features 49 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, mini bar. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Dome Resort Kata Beach hits the spot in many ways.