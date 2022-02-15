PHUKET TEST & GO

Dome Resort Kata Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
5.5
rating with
11 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Dome Resort Kata Beach - Image 0
Dome Resort Kata Beach - Image 1
Dome Resort Kata Beach - Image 2
Dome Resort Kata Beach - Image 3
Dome Resort Kata Beach - Image 4
Dome Resort Kata Beach - Image 5
+27 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Kata, Dome Resort Kata Beach is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 15-hour front desk, luggage storage, and car park.

The hotel features 49 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, mini bar. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Dome Resort Kata Beach hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Dome Resort Kata Beach, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Dome Resort Kata Beach
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

98 M.4 Kata Beach, Kata,, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

OZO Phuket
9.1
rating with
70 reviews
From ฿-1
The Melody Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
370 reviews
From ฿-1
Peach Hill Resort
7.7
rating with
510 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa
8.5
rating with
2453 reviews
From ฿-1
Metadee Resort and Villas
8.6
rating with
2205 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Saint-Tropez Villas
7.5
rating with
6 reviews
From ฿-1
Beyond Resort Karon
8.4
rating with
943 reviews
From ฿-1
Kata Tranquil Villa
8.6
rating with
164 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU