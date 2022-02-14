PHUKET TEST & GO

Dinso Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
117 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Dinso Resort, located in the Patong area, is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just 12 Km from the city center and 35 Km from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Dinso Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find air conditioning. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Dinso Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

If you were a guest at Dinso Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

117 Nanai Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

