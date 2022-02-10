BANGKOK TEST & GO

Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Dhevi Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+14 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, shopping, nightlife district of Bangkok, Dhevi Bangkok Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. With its location just 1 km from the city center and 27KM from the airport, this 2.5-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Dhevi Bangkok Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The ambiance of Dhevi Bangkok Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. closet, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Dhevi Bangkok Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Dhevi Bangkok Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Dhevi Bangkok Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

233,235,237 Soi Phayanak Banthadthong Rd., Thanon Phetchaburi,Ratchathevi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2605 reviews
From ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
rating with
7337 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
rating with
4953 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
rating with
3583 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU