KRABI TEST & GO

Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
rating with
2869 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 0
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 1
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 2
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 3
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 4
Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang - Image 5
+38 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang, located in Ao Nang, Krabi, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 25 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Massage Corner, Ao Nang Krabi Boxing Stadium, Nopparathara Beach. At Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including snorkeling, hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, diving, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Deevana Plaza Krabi Aonang
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

186, Moo 3, Ao Nang Soi 8, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU